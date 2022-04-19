Surrey Spotlight: Jade River Event & Picnic Co.

Jade River Event & Picnic Company is a female-run business right here in the Lower Mainland. Tori and Amy create luxury picnic setups curated with care and dedication, there are multiple themes to choose from and of course an option to customize your own picnic. You can also choose a menu to add to your set up including beverages, sandwiches & delicious sweet treats. The next time you want to plan a special event for your best friend, your partner, girls’ night out, or even just a SPOIL yourself day, make sure to reach out to Jade River Events. You can find them on Instagram @jaderiverpicnics or visit their website jaderiverevents.com

You can listen to my full interview with Amy below!