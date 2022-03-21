Surrey Spotlight: Tap Restaurant

Since 2008, Tap has been South Surrey’s neighbourhood gem. Their current menu showcases traditional European cooking techniques united with west coast creativity. Sourcing fresh locally grown ingredients, Owner/Chef Alistair Veen fuses modern and classic techniques to coax maximum flavour from local bounty! They have a new happy hour menu from Tuesday-Saturday 2-5pm & feature daily specials that are always DELICIOUS! Check them out at @taprestaurant on Instagram to stay up to date on all the amazing features they have!