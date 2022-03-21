Surrey Spotlight: Tap Restaurant

By March 21, 2022Jaclyn, Surrey Spotlight

Since 2008, Tap has been South Surrey’s neighbourhood gem. Their current menu showcases traditional European cooking techniques united with west coast creativity. Sourcing fresh locally grown ingredients, Owner/Chef Alistair Veen fuses modern and classic techniques to coax maximum flavour from local bounty! They have a new happy hour menu from Tuesday-Saturday 2-5pm & feature daily specials that are always DELICIOUS! Check them out at @taprestaurant on Instagram to stay up to date on all the amazing features they have!