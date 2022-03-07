Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade Is Cancelled AGAIN Due To Lack Of Planning Time

Surrey’s huge Vaisakhi parade has again been cancelled due to COVID-related issues, for a third straight year. This year, a lack of planning time is blamed for the cancellation of the April 23 Khalsa Day event, along with “sporadic and last-minute changes to the public health orders.”

The day-long celebration is among the world’s largest Vaisakhi parades, drawing close to 500,000 people to the streets of Newton every spring.

Cancelling the 2022 parade was “a difficult decision,” event organizers said Monday, the annual event celebrates one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar, the creation of the Khalsa in 1699.