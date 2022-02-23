The 2022 Beijing Olympics: N-B-C-Universal’s LEAST WATCHED Winter Games Ever!

As we know, the 2022 Beijing olympics wrapped up this past week. But we just found out today how the ratings went and its pretty shocking!

Looks like this year’s Winter Olympics are NOT getting a gold medal for ratings…

Turns out there were not a whole lot of people watching this year’s games in Beijing (Personally, I didn’t watch either but this still shocks me!)

It was actually N-B-C-Universal’s LEAST WATCHED Winter Games ever, with an average of 11.4 million viewers across all platforms during prime-time, down 42 per cent from 2018.

This is compared to last year’s Summer games, that’s down 26 per cent.

Why do you think that is? Is there a reason the popularity of watching the olympics has fallen over the years in your opinion? Let’s chat about it on Facebook @Pulse1077!

-Kate