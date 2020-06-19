The Ingredients In A Vaccine

Here’s a quick rundown of the most common ingredients in vaccines, according to the FDA, CDC, and various experts:

1. Trace amounts of antibiotics. They’re used in production to kill bacteria. No allergic reaction to any vaccine has ever been traced back to the antibiotics in it.

2. Trace amounts of egg proteins. Some vaccines are grown in eggs. And eggs aren’t sterile, which is one reason antibiotics have to be used. Vaccines for the flu, measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, and yellow fever contain trace amounts of eggs. But there are alternatives now for people with allergies.

3. Gelatin. It’s used as a preservative and a stabilizer. It’s the most common ingredient that causes allergic reactions, but it’s still rare. Only about one in two million people have a serious reaction to it.