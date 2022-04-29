The Top 10 Things Mom’s LOVE Getting for Mother’s Day

Don’t forget!! Mother’s Day is May 8th.. just two weeks away!

If you’re still thinking about what to get Mom this year, a recent poll shows that mothers really appreciate the PERSONAL stuff.  Here are the top 10 things that moms love getting for Mother’s Day:

1.  Homemade gifts

2.  Personalized gifts

3.  Chocolate, fruit arrangements, or other edible gifts

4.  Gift cards or gift certificates

5.  Flowers

6.  Jewelry

7.  Electronics

8.  Household gifts

9.  Clothing or shoes

10.  Getaways or vacations.

What are YOU getting the mother figure in your life for Mother’s Day? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077

 

-Kate