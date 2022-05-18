There’s a storm coming: Metro-Vancouver may be hit with heavy rain and wind

The sun may be shining now but it may be fleeting!

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Metro Vancouver, and it could be a wild night filled with wind and rain.

Windy and wet conditions will begin on Tuesday night and persist into Wednesday morning or afternoon.

The weather agency predicts that gusts could reach 80 km/h for parts of BC, along with up to 60 mm of rain. The mainland coast can expect winds of up to 60 km/h.

Vancouver Island will experience the worst of it, and it’s all thanks to an “unseasonably strong low-pressure system.”

BC and the Lower Mainland have seen lots of weather in recent weeks that is not typical for this time of the year.

The areas that will be impacted include:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Environment Canada states that there is “some uncertainty in the exact track of the low-pressure centre.”

Things seem to brighten up considerably after a miserable forecast on Wednesday before the rain sets in again on the weekend.

(Cred: DailyHive)