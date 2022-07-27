This new ice cream shop in Langley is a MUST TRY

Well hello again heat wave… it’s not super fun to see you. Thankfully, I came across an article all about the BEST new place to get a cool treat in Langley, and from what I’ve seen… its a MUST TRY!

Recently opened up in Langley is Flavr Ice Cream, a parlour that specializes in completely personalized ice cream cones in swirled and scooped varieties. It’s the first made-to-order ice cream swirl shop in the Lower Mainland, offering shakes and smoothies in addition to New Zealand-style ice cream, which combines real fruit or other ingredients with hard-serve ice cream.

Here are some photos they have shared:

Looks AMAZING right! Will you be trying out this spot? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!

Address: #501 – 22259 48 Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-534-5226