Thousands Apply for Mail-in Ballots Ahead of October Election

Just 24 hours after Premier Horgan called a snap election, there’s reports more than 20,000 people have already put in a request to have a voting package delivered to their door so they can safely vote in the October 24th provincial election from their home.

Compare that to 6,500 requests in the 2017 provincial election!

If you or someone you know wants to apply for a mail-in ballot, click here or call 1-800-661-8683!

Some good news – you don’t need a ‘special reason’ to vote through mail, anyone can do it and a great option if you don’t feel comfortable voting in person because of the pandemic.

VOTER REGISTRATION

To register to vote or update your contact information, click here or call 1-800-661-8683. Voter registration by phone closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Voter registration online closes at 11:59:59 p.m. on September 26th.

Eligible voters can still register or update their voter registration when they vote, but it will make the voting process longer for them. Elections BC encourages voters to make sure their information is up to date now so they can vote faster, help reduce lineups at voting places and support physical distancing.