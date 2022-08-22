Tim Hortons has been on a role lately with opening up their first ever locations in India and Canadian locals almost being jealous that some of the items at those locations are better than the Canadian spots. And to keep the surprises coming, next up is Tim Hortons Pizza! I’m all for it. It’s still very much in the early stages and only at a handful of locations in Toronto but I bet in a years time we’ll be seeing them as a regular menu item.

My first thought when I read about Tim Hortons pizzas was back in the day when McDonalds had their own pizzas. I remember everyone my age loving the McPizza but it didn’t last. Maybe if the Tim’s wheel takes off we’ll have a resurgence of the McPizza.

Only time will tell.

– Jeremy