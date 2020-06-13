Toughest Things To Teach Kids

What is the toughest thing to teach to a kid? A new survey asked parents to name the hardest skills to teach to young kids.
And here are the top 10
1. Tying their shoelaces.
2. Whistling.
3. Eating with a fork and knife.
4. Riding a bike.
5. Telling time.
6. Buttoning a button.
7. Swimming.
8. Properly brushing their teeth.
9. Trying different foods.
10. Writing their name.
Some skills that just missed the top 10 are: Blowing their nose . . . making their bed . . . learning left and right . . . counting money . . . and washing dishes.
Interesting enough, I find the toughest thing to teach my kids is listening.