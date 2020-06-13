Toughest Things To Teach Kids

What is the toughest thing to teach to a kid? A new survey asked parents to name the hardest skills to teach to young kids.

And here are the top 10

1.  Tying their shoelaces.
2.  Whistling.
3.  Eating with a fork and knife.
4.  Riding a bike.
5.  Telling time.

6.  Buttoning a button.
7.  Swimming.
8.  Properly brushing their teeth.
9.  Trying different foods.
10.  Writing their name.

Some skills that just missed the top 10 are:  Blowing their nose . . . making their bed . . . learning left and right . . . counting money . . . and washing dishes.

Interesting enough, I find the toughest thing to teach my kids is listening.

