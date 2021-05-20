TRANSIT CONNECTING SUNSHINE COAST TO LOWER MAINLAND

BC Transit has been in talks with a private company named Sunshine Coast Connector to make travelling to the Sunshine Coast from the Mainland more accessible. The new bus service is planned to be launched on June 28th.

The service will go from Lund to south of Langdale, which is where people can get off and catch a ferry to Horseshoe Bay.

This is a stride in bridging the transit gap between Earls Cove and Half Moon Bay. The decision to add this service comes after a lot of feedback received from Powell River residents, who have been vocal about its need and importance.

Sunshine Coast Connector is already a well established business in that area. It was ideal for BC transit to work with them, rather than compete with them. They collaborated to align schedules and provide information on how to use both services collectively. This collaboration makes for the best experience possible for the riders, along with the best outcome for both companies. They are still however two different companies; they just share an agenda and vision.

Residents of Lund can purchase a $2.25 BC Transit ticket to get them to the Saltery Bay ferry terminal, then they would need to book with Sunshine Coast Connector through their website or phone, to continue further south.

This is a permanent service and Sunshine Coast Connector has committed to two trips a day as per their end of the bargain.