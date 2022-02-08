Truck Driver Fired From Chilliwack Company After Viral Video

A driver has been fired after a video capturing a tense moment between a truck and a bicycle went viral online following Saturday’s protests in Vancouver.

In the footage, a group of cyclists appears to be blocking the road as a truck continues to roll towards them. One cyclist appears to get out of the way just in time as the driver does not come to a stop.

Van Dokk Transport Ltd. confirmed that the driver has been fired.

“We do not stand behind the actions of this driver. His actions were his alone,” -Company Owner Dustin Van Dokkumburg

The video sparked a major online response and the Chilliwack company has since taken down its website and social media sites.