Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday

1) Surrey RCMP say they’ve seen a spike in domestic violence calls and business break and enters over the last three months.

On Tuesday RCMP released crime stats from their first quarter of 2020 (ranging from January to March) that shows an increase in domestic violence calls (nine additional files) as well an increase in business break and enters (48 additional files).

On the flipside, they’ve seen a decrease in people stealing cars and breaking in (41 less files).

RCMP say it’s too early to tell whether COVID-19 has played a large factor.