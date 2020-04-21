Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday

1) Surrey RCMP say they’ve seen a spike in domestic violence calls and business break and enters over the last three months.
On Tuesday RCMP released crime stats from their first quarter of 2020 (ranging from January to March) that shows an increase in domestic violence calls (nine additional files) as well an increase in business break and enters (48 additional files).
On the flipside, they’ve seen a decrease in people stealing cars and breaking in (41 less files).
RCMP say it’s too early to tell whether COVID-19 has played a large factor.
2) A semi driver is lucky to be alive after his truck was side swiped by a train in Langley on Monday.
Video footage of the incident shows the truck completely stopped on the tracks on Telegraph Trail just east of 196 A Street.
The man went to jump out of the truck but with the train mere seconds away, he jumped back in and braced for the hit.
Langley RCMP media relations officer Holly Largy says the man miraculously walked away unscathed.
“He went to the hospital just out of an abundance of caution, just because it was so dramatic, but he simply had a small scratch, that was it.”
Largy says it isn’t known at this time why the man was parked on the tracks as the train arms were down.
Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, Worksafe BC and CN Police are assisting Langley RCMP Traffic Services in the investigation.
3) Three months.
That’s how long close to half of all business owners in B.C say they have left to stay open according to a recent survey conducted by the BC Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Business Council of B.C.
Ahmad Shah Faizi manages the Donair Affair in the Johnson Heights area.
With a 60% drop in customers since the pandemic hit, he says it’s hard to know how much longer they’ll be able to keep their doors open.
“People are scared because you don’t know if some employees are healthy, some are possibly sick with COVID-19, people are just making their food at home right now.”
Those wanting to support Donair Affair can order it on Uber Eats or hit up the store for take out.
They’re located at 10786 148 St, Surrey and can be reached at 604)-584-3839