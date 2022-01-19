Two People Injured in Shooting at Whalley Warming Centre

Two people are hurt after a shooting at a Whalley warming centre early Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP responded to the report of shots fired just after 3AM at a warming centre in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard.

Two people were located with injuries believed to be gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

The victims include a 24-year-old man who is known to police and a 57-year-old woman. Initial indications are that the man was the intended target of the shooting. This incident is not believed to be linked to the lower mainland gang conflict.

“Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and remain in the area collecting evidence.” Says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha. “The investigation is in early stages, a motive has not be determined, however, it appears to be a targeted shooting.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Listen to the full interview interview between Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra and Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha