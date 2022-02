Two people are in serious condition after a shooting in Surrey late Tuesday.

The Surrey RCMP says shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 104 Avenue and 168 Street. The Major Crimes Unit has been called in. Police also say the shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. No arrests have been made yet

The RCMP has traffic along 168th Street blocked north of 104th Avenue.