Up to 10 cms of snow expected to hit the Lower Mainland

(Press Release from Mainroad Group)

A weather event is anticipated to impact the Lower Mainland ahead of the Tuesday morning commute, approximately 5:00 am.

In anticipation Mainroad will be performing snow removal operations on all highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.

Our 24-hour communication and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.

As weather conditions change rapidly, motorists are reminded to visit www.drivebc.ca and follow local weather reports before heading out. Please slow down and drive to the conditions.