UPDATE: Alex Fraser Bridge closes due to winter conditions, possible closure for Port Mann

The Alex Fraser Bridge closed Thursday afternoon due to winter conditions, and now the province is warning the Port Mann Bridge might also close.

The Alex Fraser Bridge remains closed in both directions “in the interest of safety,” according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Now, the Port Mann Bridge “could be closed if weather conditions deteriorate.”

The ministry said staff is closely monitoring conditions on the Port Mann and drivers are advised there could be “intermittent closures or a full closure this afternoon.”

The release notes that the ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the two bridges, so that traffic can safely pass.

“The cable collars were successfully deployed overnight and this morning. However, with warming temperatures and windy conditions, snow and ice can shed onto the travel lanes.”

This is the second time in a few weeks the Alex Fraserhas closed. The bridge also shut down on Dec. 24 due to snow buildup on the cables (CloverdaleReporter).

For up-to-date traffic advisories, visit drivebc.ca. STAY SAFE FRIENDS!