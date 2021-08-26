Vaccine Bookings in BC Have Significantly increased Over The Past 2 Days

There’s been a MASSIVE increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccine registrations and bookings over the past two days. There is no doubt the amount of vaccine bookings is a reflection of the recent news regarding the BC Vaccine Card. If you want to do any non-essential indoor activities such as eating at restaurants, going to gym classes, attending concerts, etc – you must be vaccinated. So, many people are finally making the right decision to get vaccinated – and according to the Ministry of Health, many of those people are under the age of 40. AMAZING!

Heres more details and research numbers from this news:

The ministry said in a statement that on Monday, there were 8,909 new registrations and 7,347 new appointment bookings. This equates to a 174.8% increase in daily registrations and an 88.6% daily increase compared to last Monday, which saw less than half that amount.

Similarly, on Tuesday, there were 10,175 new registrations and 9,486 bookings recorded. This brought in another significant increase, up 201.3% in registrations and 124.4% in bookings compared to last Tuesday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this week’s momentum is positive news, but he added that there’s still “more work to do.”

The Ministry of Health said there have been 12,904 people under 40 who have registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the past two days. There have also been 11,301 people under 40 who booked appointments.

The surge in registration comes shortly after BC announced its new COVID-19 vaccine certificate, dubbed the BC Vaccine Card.

The card, along with proof of vaccination, will be needed for people to attend certain social, recreational, and discretionary events and businesses throughout BC, including sporting events, concerts, and restaurants.

Proof of vaccination will be required in BC starting September 13; residents will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, people will be required to have two doses of the vaccine and at least seven days will need to pass since their second dose.

This proof of vaccination will only be required for those over the age of 12 (DailyHive).

