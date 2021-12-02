Vancouver’s “Contact Music Festival” has been CANCELLED for the second year in a row

Just when we thought live events were able to happen again with no disruptions… one of the biggest electronic music events in Vancouver has been cancelled for another year.

Here’s what the organizers of the festival posted:

The two-day Contact Music Festival was set for December 29 and 30, 2021 before the cancellation announcement.

But, not to worry! All ticket holders will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.

Organizers are hoping things will be different next year and say they are planning to be back next year.

