Watch As TikTok Star KILLS Impersonations of Celine Dion, Eminem and Britney Spears

This TikTok star may just be the most talented person on the internet right now. Shuba who was a semifinalist on Season 12 of American Idol, often uploads TikToks doing impersonations of famous singers by singing the latest hit songs. And she’s SO good that her videos have been getting millions of views… Just see for yourself as she impersonates Celine Dion, Eminem and Britney Spears all well singing current hit SAVAGE by Megan thee stallion