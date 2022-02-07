WestJet Is Cancelling More Flights In March Amid Travel Restrictions

WestJet is scrapping more flights, with cancellations announced for March amid continued COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The airline says 20 per cent of its flights next month are being axed. This comes after similar moves in January and February due to Omicron challenges affecting staffing levels.

In its update in January, WestJet also blamed the “prolonged impact of government barriers on our business” as a reason for consolidating 20 per cent of its scheduled flights in February.

It’s once again calling on the federal government to change its rules to make travel more convenient. WestJet says passengers should only have to be tested on arrival and only periodically, instead of the current mandatory testing before departure and arrival.

WestJet Interim CEO Harry Taylor says Canada remains the only G7 country to require pre-departure and on-arrival molecular testing and says the federal government must outline a road map for travel and tourism recovery.

The Calgary-based company is also demanding an end to quarantines for travellers awaiting results when they return from abroad.

Since early November, Air Canada and WestJet have cancelled 43 per cent of their scheduled trips for March.