What’s The Hap, With Jac – Oprah Has Released Her ‘Favorite Things’ for 2021 & Queen Elizabeth II Is Doing Better And Out Driving

Shop Oprah’s 2021 ‘Favorite Things’ now, all available on Amazon

You can now find ALL of Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things right in front of you on your computer screens.

The 67-year-old TV host and holiday guru to all announced her 2021 list of holiday must haves, and to the delight of shoppers around the world, they are all available on her Amazon store page.

This is also a milestone year for the famous gifting list, as it marks 25 years of Oprah’s Favorite Things. As she says in the video below, this year is also a special one, as she made sure to pick out gifts made by small businesses, Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses to name a few.

Check out the list HERE

Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Photographed Outside Of Home With Sign Saying “F Off” On Halloween

Alessandra Ambrosio apparently has an issue with trick or treaters showing up at her house, because she literally told them to “f*** off.”

The 2 signs read: “No Trick-Or-Treat Sorry 🙁 ” … and the other drives the point home further, saying “AKA F*** OFF 🙂 ” After doing more digging, it was found out that Alessandra was in front of a friend’s house in Santa Monica. She and her fam went there to visit and trick or treat — but the sign was not her handiwork… STILL! That’s a rude sign to have up regardless. Alessandra Ambrosio No Treats At My House … 'F*** Off,' Kids!!! Whatever this is it’s pretty stupid. https://t.co/WBCTUMyqJX — Tedd Roberts (@07_tedd) November 1, 2021

Jennifer Garner Joins Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez While Trick-or-Treating with Kids in Malibu

Jennifer Garner met up with ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez while out trick-or-treating with the kids over the weekend. The stars were spotted out for Halloween in Malibu, with the actress meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point.

Earlier that day, Affleck and Garner spent time with their kids at Huckleberry. “Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.” Said a source.

Good for them for creating a healthy co parenting situation.. Although still a little weird.

Queen Elizabeth II back in the driver’s seat after recent health scare

Queen Elizabeth II was back in the driver’s seat Monday just days after being ordered to rest up due to her recent health scare.

The 95-year-old UK monarch — who was forced to scrap a slew of royal events after being hospitalized with an unspecified health issue — was spotted driving her green Jaguar around her Windsor estate Monday.

Wearing sunglasses and a headscarf, Her Majesty appeared to just be able to see over the steering wheel as she drove alone.

The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch sparked concerns for her health when it emerged that she spent the night of Oct. 20 in a London hospital for tests. Buckingham Palace has not revealed what is ailing her, beyond stressing it is not COVID-19.

The palace on Friday said doctors ordered the newly widowed queen to rest at least another fortnight.