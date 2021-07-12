What’s Trending: Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, Black Widow opens HUGE, and Matt Damon turned down WHAT?

There’s more news this morning that a romance could be building between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd…. Sort of…. The two were spotted at a restaurant together about a week ago and started the rumour mill turning. This weekend they were spotted again, this time at a private concert of an artist named Mustafa. The Weeknd was there with friends, and Angelina had her 16 year old daughter there, but the crowd was small and the two apparently interacted. Some are saying it’s just a coincidence that they were both there, but others think it means something more.
We hear stories all the time about stars who were supposed to be cast in movies, only for other actors to end up getting those rolls. Will Smith was once thought to be the top choice for the Matrix movies, and Tom Cruise was initially considered for the role of Iron Man. We learned of another one of these instances over the weekend when Matt Damon told a reporter that he’d initially been offered the lead role in James Cameron’s Avatar, which then went on to make more money than any other movie in history. And here’s the kicker… As part of the deal Matt was offered 10% of all t the money the movie would make. He would have ended up taking home between 120-200 Million dollars! He passed because he was busy filming the Jason Bourne movies.
It seems like movie theatres and cineplex’s will be around for a while still! Marvel’s latest film BLACK WIDOW opened over the weekend with the highest box office take of the last two years, brining in $80 Million dollars! What’s even more amazing is that it was also released direct to streaming service Disney Plus, where users could watch it for $30 per household. So did people order it? Yup, the movie made an additional $60 million in home streaming, just this weekend!! Safe to say there’s still a healthy appetite for big movies at the theatre, and at home!
Billionaire Richard Branson has officially gone to space! He was the first passenger on his Virgin Galactic Airline over the weekend, in what he says he hopes will be a first of many commercial space flights for people who want the experience. He flew with a 5-man crew to a height 0f about 53 Miles above Earth and achieved weightlessness for 3-4 Minutes. Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, is also planning a recreational space flight on July 20th. Branson noted that we wasn’t trying to compete, and hopes that both of them can help make commercial space flight a reality.