What’s Trending: Britney Spears Speaks Out

Britney Spears has finally spoken out about the conservatorship that her father has held over her for over a decade. Britney addressed a judge via a remote court proceeding yesterday, speaking for over 20 uninterrupted minutes, saying that she’s has lied to everyone, she’s not happy, she’s depressed, and she’s cried every day. Her Father took control of her finances and personal decisions after what was said to be a mental breakdown 13 years ago. Since then She has been given an $2000 weekly allowance, and prevented from taking control of her own life decisions. She noted that she is often made to perform when she doesn’t feel well enough too, and that she is made to attend therapy or risk not seeing her children. She Also noted that she’d like to get married and have another baby with her current boyfriend, but under the current arrangement she can’t even see a doctor to have an IUD removed without permission from her father. Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, addressed the allegations through is lawyer saying that he misses his daughter, he loves her, and wants what is best for her. Many other celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Cher, and Justin Timberlake have spoken out in support of Britney.

Have you seen the trailer for Netflix’s new dating series? It seriously seems like a prank, or comedy sketch from SNL, but apparently its real! Called Sexy Beasts, the idea is that people get to know what’s ‘inside’ someone as opposed to basing their dating choices on a looks alone. Either way, we’ll all be watching! check out the trailer!

Harrison Ford, who is 78 years old, has hurt himself while filming Indiana Jones 5. Word is that he injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene. Sources say that production will continue, but will have to work around his healing schedule.