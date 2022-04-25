What’s Trending- Chris Rock’s mom reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars slap, Best moments from Coachella 2022 & MORE

Bill Murray Allegedly Got Too Handsy with the Ladies

A source claims that the reason Bill Murray’s new movie got shut down is because he was getting too handsy with women. The source says he didn’t touch them in their “personal areas,” and his conduct wasn’t illegal . . . but it made some of the women uncomfortable.

One source says, quote, “He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail . . . but always in a comedic way.

“It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.” But another source adds, quote, “[Bill] loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance, he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line.”

Chris Rock’s mom reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars slap: ‘He really slapped me’

Chris Rock’s mom is finally addressing Will Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars.

“When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” Rosalie “Rose” Rock told South Carolina news station WIS-TV on Friday, marking her first interview since the incident on March 27. “But he really slapped me. Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

The South Carolina native, 77, admitted that like many viewers at home, she initially thought the televised slap was staged. She said it wasn’t until Smith, 53, “started using obscenities” directed at Chris, 57, that she realized the bit wasn’t fake. Rose was also asked in the interview what she’d like to say to Smith today if the two were able to have a conversation.

“I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking? Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened from that,’” she explained. “Chris could have stepped back and fallen, and you really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. So, you didn’t think.”

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Engagement Ring After Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Claimed to Match With Ben Affleck

Admiring her bling. One day after Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan alleged that she briefly flirted with Ben Affleck via Raya, his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, couldn’t help but show off her extravagant engagement ring.

Lopez’s Saturday post came one day after the Emma Leigh & Co. founder, 30, claimed to have chatted with Affleck — pre-Bennifer reunion — on the dating app Raya. (The Tender Bar star has since denied the allegations, with his rep noting in a Friday, April 22, statement that he has not been active on the app for several years.)

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the Oppenheim Group real estate agent claimed during the 5th episode of Selling Sunset’s 5th season, which premiered on Friday. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Hernan noted that the pair never met in person though exchanged a series of “nice” messages and revealed Affleck’s opening pick up line. She told costar Chrishell Stause, “We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

Coachella 2022 : Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Cover “I Will Survive” & The Best Fashion Moments

On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. CHECK IT OUT!

Of course there were also some major fashion moments! We LOVE the outrageous festival fashion click HERE to check out some of the best and wildest looks!