What’s Trending- Dave Chappelle is Attacked Onstage, Marilyn Monroe experts are mad at Kim Kardashian & MORE

Marilyn Monroe experts say Kim Kardashian isn’t worthy: That gown is a ‘national treasure’

Some Monroe experts were not happy when Kim Kardashian ascended the steps Monday at the Met Gala while wearing the Hollywood legend’s most iconic dress. The reality star and shape wear maven, 41, borrowed the sparkly beige gown the goddess wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy from Orlando’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum, which previously paid $5 million at auction to get ahold of the famous frock.

Kardashian even forced herself to lose weight to fit into the curvaceous lewk and later changed into a replica of it to keep on partying the night away.

However, while the lawyer-in-training — alongside boyfriend and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson — dazzled partygoers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last night, many people were taken aback by her unearthing of the 60-year-old dress.

“I am extremely disappointed to see this 60-year-old, iconic dress being worn in public,” Michelle Morgan, author of the 2018 book “The Girl: Marilyn Monroe, the Seven Year Itch, and the Birth of an Unlikely Feminist,” told The Post.

“The gown is extremely fragile and has been previously kept in temperature-controlled conditions, but now here it is, not only being worn, but also in a red carpet environment, where anything could have happened to it,” she continued.

Dave Chappelle Was Attacked Onstage Last Night at the Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle was attacked during a show at the Hollywood Bowl last night. The guy managed to tackle Dave before security stepped in. Dave wasn’t hurt, but his attacker was taken away in an ambulance. Reports say the attacker had a gun and knife, but they were NOT used in the attack.

His attacker tried to escape, but then he got tackled by Dave’s entourage. He was taken away in an ambulance after being roughed up backstage. When he returned to the stage, Dave credited Jamie Foxx with helping to apprehend the guy.

Pregnant Rihanna attends Met Gala 2022 — as a statue

Rihanna is a stone cold superstar.

While the heavily pregnant Bad Gal may have skipped the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, she made an even longer-lasting impression at the museum … as a statue. On Tuesday morning, Vogue shared an Instagram video showing the “Diamonds” singer immortalized in marble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the help of some clever visual effects.

“The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries,” the magazine captioned the clip. “But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.” In the video, a digital version of a Rihanna statue stands proudly in the museum’s gallery, rocking the same pose she did on the magazine’s May 2022 cover