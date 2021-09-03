What’s Trending: Drake’s new album is here, and Addison is coming back to Grey’s!

Drake has finally released his much anticipated new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, and by all accounts it’s a hit! Check out the first video, its hilarious! ( Caution, it does contain a bit of explicit language and imagery.)

Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery. She was formerly on the show playing Dr. Derek Shepperd’s ex wife! No word yet on the story line that brings her back.

It’s official!! @katewalsh — aka Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery — is coming home and my heart is so so so happy ❤️❤️❤️ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xS2Z1XJIV3 — shondaland tv (@shondaland) September 3, 2021

And we have new music from ABBA! Yes, you heard that right! It sounds like classic ABBA, and it comes with news that the band will be producing a stage show (Like a concert, but not) wherein they will be performing as avatar versions of their younger selves. Like a hologram, but different. The band actually put on motion capture suits to provide the imagery of their younger selves playing their hits! Sounds cool! Check out their new song “Don’t Let Me Down”.