What’s Trending: Elon gives back, a celeb break-up, and did Justin Bieber save Tim Hortons?

Elon Musk donates BIG to help end world hunger!

Elon musk is known for being a little off the rails these days, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a big heart! He recently donated 5 million shares of Tesla Stock to charity that is said to help with world hunger! The value of the stock is said to be around 6 billion dollars! It’s not clear who the direct recipient of the donation is, and others have been quick to point out that a donation like this could potentially offset his huge, 11 billion dollar yearly tax bill.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers call it quits

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have ended their relationship. Sources close to the couple say that the two have cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, with many speculating that the differences could actually be over vaccinations. Rodgers has come out as being anti-vax in recent months, and caused quite a stir in the media. Woodley has not publicly come out in support of either side of the vax debate, but sources have said that the two have had their differences since the beginning of the relationship and that they simply agreed not to talk about such things, but since the media pressure has ramped up lately, it may have become too much.

Robert Pattinson says he tried a Bat-Whisper?

Robert Pattinson is set the debut as BATMAN in the coming weeks, and in a recent interview he described how he tried to do something different with the character, including a new voice! Word is that he wasn’t a fan of the gravely voice that has been used in the past, and instead wanted to try a more ‘whispery’ voice. They attempted it for about two weeks of filming before the crew told him it just wasn’t working. THE BATMAN opens March 4!

Did Justin Bieber save Tim Hortons?

It’s no surprise that Justin Bieber’s line of Tim Bits, called ‘Tim Biebs’, were a huge success! But we’re learning this morning that the venture with the pop star could have actually saved the company! Since the beginning of the pandemic Tim Horton’s sales were down dramatically (likely due to less people commuting and going through the drive through on the way to work). But when the partnership with Justin was introduced, sales went back up, along with social media exposure, and credibility amongst a young audience! Many are saying that it was Justin who rescued the company!