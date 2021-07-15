What’s Trending: Good news for Britney Spears, The Talk gets a new host, and spoilers for the Sex and the City reboot!

It was a good day from Britney Spears yesterday when a judge granted her the right to choose her own lawyer as she tries to have her father removed as her conservator. Britney has chosen former US Federal Prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who is known for defending the likes of Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, and Sean Penn. Rosengart when on to state that what is happening to Britney is awful, and that he’ll work to have her father removed as quickly as possible, but that Jamie Spears (Brit’s father) should do the right thing and step down ASAP.

Now that Sharon Osbourne will now longer be a host on the daytime talk show The Talk, the show has announced a new full time host, Jerry O’Connell. He’s the first male to serve as full time host on the show, after having his own daytime talk show, and taking turns filling in on Live with Kelly.

Spoiler Alert! Information has leaked about the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, titled ‘And Just like that’. Sources say that documents have leaked showing that the plot of the series will center around Carrie’s divorce from Mr. Big. The two characters married during the first SATC movie.