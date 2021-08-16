What’s Trending: Jennifer Lopez deletes Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Reynolds wins the box office!

Jennifer Lopez has deleted any sign of Alex Rodriguez from her social media!!

A-rod is no more, as J-lo continues her romance with Ben Affleck. So far, Alex hasn’t deleted any signs of Jennifer from his social media accounts, and his friends say that he is single and happy.

Matthew McConaughey doesn’t wear deodorant, and he doesn’t need to!

This has been a rumor for a long time, but recently a former co-host of his confirmed it, saying that he smells great without it.

Ryan Reynolds is number one!

Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy is number one at the box office, and the reviews are great! Disney is clearly happy with the performance, and have apparently already greenlit a sequel!