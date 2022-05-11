What’s Trending- Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share their marriage advice, Hilary Duff goes Nude and feels powerful & MORE

Justin Timberlake’s Marriage Advice: Keep Dating

Jessica Biel shared Justin Timberlake’s advice for keeping a marriage alive . . . it’s to keep dating. Jessica said this means to make time for each other, keep making each other a priority, and do the things you love together.

Jessica told “Entertainment Tonight”, quote, “This one thing that [Justin] always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating’ . . .”You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority . . .”And do the things that you love together . . . It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”

Hilary Duff Goes Nude in “Women’s Health” Magazine

Hilary Duff posed nude for “Women’s Health” magazine. She opened up about her journey to love and respect her body for all that it’s allowed her to do, including being a mother to three kids.

She’s proud of her body and has made peace with it over the years. Quote, “I think that at 34 I have just gained a lot of respect for my body. It’s taken me all of the places I need to go . . . helped me build a beautiful family . . .”I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin. And my body’s been many different shapes and sizes and I’m really just fascinated by, one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime.”

Hilary said she wants to work on what’s on the inside, as it’s the “most important part of the system”. She has three kids, a 13-month-old daughter Mae and three-year-old daughter Banks with her current husband, and a 10-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage.

Zac Efron says his ‘heart’ is in a ‘High School Musical’ reboot

Zac Efron revealed he is very open to the possibility of returning to the Disney franchise “High School Musical” for a reboot — if one were to be made.

When asked during an interview with E! News if he would be interested, the 34-year-old said “of course.” “I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” the “Firestarter” actor said. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

“High School Musical” first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007. A third film, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” was released in theaters in 2008. The franchise’s legacy currently lives in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The show features a new cast of teenage theater kids who embark on a journey to stage “High School Musical” as their school production.

Tom Brady Has a $375 Million Deal with Fox Waiting When He Retires

Tom Brady signed a deal to be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst when his playing career is over. The deal is reportedly for $375 million over 10 years. During his 23-year career on the field, Tom has made $333 million. ESPN recently loaded up “Monday Night Football” by snatching Troy Aikman and Joe Buck from Fox . . . and they also have Peyton and Eli Manning doing their online “Manningcast” during the game. But it sounds like Fox found their answer. Talks with Brady actually started before he un-retired. Poor Tommy has ONLY made $333 million over his 23-year career. It’s actually a TON less than he could have made, but he’s been known to take less to help his team afford better players to support him.

When Tom does become a broadcaster, he’ll share the booth with Kevin Burkhardt.