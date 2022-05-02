What’s Trending-Naomi Judd dies at 76, Everything you need to know about tonight’s Met Gala & MORE

Met Gala 2022: How to watch, theme, guest list

Fashion’s biggest night of the year is almost here.

After several pandemic postponements, the 2022 Met Gala will once again be held on the first Monday in May — just eight months after 2021’s star-studded red carpet, which saw stellar looks from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Kendall Jenner. Below, everything you need to know about the big night.

What is Met Gala 2022?

Traditionally held on the first Monday in May, the fashion-forward fête will take place on Monday, May 2 this year. Vogue will be livestreaming the red carpet arrivals starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala taking place?

The gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and raises funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” following 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

It’s based on a two-part exhibition from the museum, the second installation of which will “reflect the evolution of American style” and also “explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers,” as the Costume Institute’s head curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue.

How can I watch this year’s Met Gala?

Vogue’s official Met Gala livestream will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast across the fashion bible’s digital platforms, as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles will share hosting duties.

Who is on the guest list?

While Vogue keeps its guest list top secret until just before the big event, Page Six Style exclusively revealed that Megan Thee Stallion will attend this year’s gala wearing Moschino.

And Katy Perry, despite being proud of her “kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful” looks from previous years, exclusively told us she’s going to “play a whole different card” this time around. Beyond that, the Met Gala regularly draws the biggest celebs in the game — Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have all attended multiple times — so expect plenty of other major names. One star who won’t be there? Zendaya, who’s “gotta work and make some movies” instead. There’s always next year!

Who is hosting?

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are serving as this year’s celebrity co-hosts. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.

Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.

Pete Davidson debuts tattoo seemingly dedicated to Kim Kardashian’s kids

Pete Davidson has once again proved his commitment to Kim Kardashian in the form of ink – so it seems, at least. The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend with a new tattoo on his neck that appears to read “KNSCP.”

Fans on social media speculated that the “K” stands for “Kim,” while the other letters could be a tribute to the four kids Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Davidson’s latest tattoo wouldn’t be the first time he inked himself with a tribute to the reality star.

He previously got Kardashian’s moniker branded on his body, and has a tattoo that reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” among others.

Most of the “That ’70s Show” Cast Is Returning . . . for “That ’90s Show”

Big news for “That ’70s Show” fans! Most of the original cast will be returning to make guest appearances on “That ’90s Show”. This includes Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher . . . but no Danny Masterson, because, you know, those rape allegations he’s going to trial for.

Topher Grace (Eric), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all be making guest appearances. The only one missing is Danny Masterson (Hyde), for obvious reasons . . . he was ordered to stand trial for three counts of rape, which he denies.

In case you missed the show announcement last October, “That ’90s Show” will be 10 episodes and it takes place in Wisconsin in 1995. It’s about Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she spends the summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty.