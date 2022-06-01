What’s Trending: Stranger Things Pt 1 Season 4 Is Breaking Records, Simu Liu Waxed His Whole Body For Live Action Barbie Movie & MORE!

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 BREAKING RECORDS

The first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 broke the record for biggest premiere for an English-language series. It had 286.8 million hours of view time. The second season of “Bridgerton” previously held the record with 193 million hours.

All four seasons of “Stranger Things” were in the Top 5 for the week of May 23rd to the 30th. A lot of people probably went back for a refresher, since it had been almost THREE years since Season 3…

SIMU LIU WAXED HIS ENTIRE BODY FOR LIVE ACTION BARBIE MOVIE

Ever seen a Barbie doll with body hair? Obviously not. So it isn’t surprising that SIMU LIU had to get his ENTIRE body waxed for the upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie.

He said, quote, “Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.” Simu now has a “newfound admiration” for the, quote, “incredibly brave women” who get waxed on a monthly basis.

He didn’t give away any details about the movie, and he likes that everyone is just guessing at this point because, quote, “the less you know about it the better.”

Finally someone recognizing the pain!!

SHANNA MOAKLER AUCTIONS OFF WEDDING RING

Shanna Moakler has just said goodbye to one of the last remaining ties between her and ex-husband Travis Barker. On Tuesday, she officially auctioned off the engagement ring he got her… AUCTIONED IT OFF! She said she received $96,500 for it! Not to shabby for something someone else bought for you..