What’s Trending: The Oscars will be shorter this year, Kanye’s latest listening party, and Rosie O’Donnell embarassed herself!

The Oscars are trying to stay relevant as more and more people find less and less reasons to watch. Last week it was announced that the show would be hosted by 3 people, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, and today they’ve announced that they’ll be cutting 8 awards from the televised portion of the night. These awards will still be handed out, but it will happen before the show starts in order to save time so that they can focus on the more entertaining elements of the night. The awards that are being cut are Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound. The Oscars happen Sunday, March 27th.
Kanye West held a listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ last night. Perhaps the most surprising part of this is that he had planned for this to happen last night, and he actually went through with it! Kanye has been notorious lately for delaying and cancelling his projects, but this one went ahead as planned. It featured Kanye walking around a stadium floor covered in a few inches of water. There was a burning church, celebrity guests, and by all accounts the music was great! The moment that everyone is talking about though, came when Kanye played a new song that featured a sample of Kim Kardashian’s monologue from when she hosted Saturday Night Live. Her hosting gig happened 8 months after she filed for divorce from Kanye, but apparently Kanye helped her prepare for the night. In the clip, Kim talks about he She had married the ‘best rapper of all time.’ Hear the clip below.
Rosie O’Donnell suffered something of an embarrassing moment recently. She was at a restaurant with her son, when she noticed that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were sitting near them. She said hi and told Priyanka that she knew her Dad. Only problem is that Priyanka Chopra’s dad passed away years ago. Rosie thought that her father was Deepak Chopra. Priyanka informed her that Chopra is a common last name. Rosie later took to TikTok to explain the situation and apologize, even admitting that she wasn’t aware of how big of an actress Priyanka is, and that she screwed up. Hear her explain, and apologize (Twice!) below. Ebmarassing!
