What’s Trending- What is the most expensive song to put in a movie?? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood & MORE

The Most Expensive Song to License for a Movie or TV Show Is . . .
It generally costs between $15,000 and $60,000 to license a song for a movie, TV show, or video game. But there’s one song that costs WAY more than that. It’s actually THE most expensive song to license.
So what is it?…..It’s AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”.
The producers of “Varsity Blues” paid $500,000 to use it, and that was all the way back in 1999. So it’s possible that the price has gone way up. It must be worth it, because it’s been used in tons of other movies, including “Deadpool 2”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Battleship”, “Iron Man 2”, “The Longest Yard”, “Daddy’s Home” and “Daddy’s Home 2”, just to name a few.
American Idol Alum Jordin Sparks just competed an INTENSE Juice Cleanse
Jordin Sparks just did a three month juice cleanse/detox. THREE MONTHS! And that included a 14 day “water cleanse”. She claims it was for her mental and physical health but this just seems dangerous and crazy to us… Check out her take on it below
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood ‘for ritual purposes’
Megan Fox said in a new cover story interview with Glamour UK that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.”
“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” the actress, 35, told the publication. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” When announcing her engagement to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, in January, Fox wrote on Instagram that the future spouses “drank each other’s blood” to commemorate the occasion.
But Fox insisted that the couple’s blood consumption is “controlled.”