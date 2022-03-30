What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their 7th child, Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates & MORE

Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant, expecting 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin announced Tuesday that she is pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh child together.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” Hilaria captioned an Instagram video showing her breaking the news to the other “Baldwinitos.”

The former yoga instructor and the “Boss Baby” star, 63, are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months. Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates, including Vancouver stop

Foo Fighters announced all upcoming tour dates, including a stop in Vancouver and two other BC cities will be cancelled in light of the “staggering loss” of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

The band was set to play South Okanagan Events Centre on October 1, Save On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on October 3, and at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 5.

Jim Carrey Was “Sickened” that Will Smith Got a Standing Ovation

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” by the way the Oscar crowd gave Will Smith a standing ovation when he won Best Actor, after he’d just slapped Chris Rock He also said Chris should sue Will for $200 million.

That’s what Jim Carrey did yesterday in an interview with Gayle King. He said, quote, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.” He also called the slap itself a “selfish moment,” saying it cast a shadow over everyone’s night . . . especially the winners, who worked hard for their “shining moment.”

He said that Will should’ve been escorted out of the ceremony, and Chris should sue him for $200 million because, quote, “that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time.” Still, Jim wishes Will the best. He says, quote, “I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things.”