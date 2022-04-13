What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67, Details on J-LO and Ben’s engagement & MORE

Gilbert Gottfried Lost His Battle with Muscular Dystrophy

Gilbert Gottfried died yesterday after a battle with a form of muscular dystrophy. He was 67. Gilbert was a legendary comedian, and is also known as the voice of Iago from the original “Aladdin”, and the Aflac duck. Gilbert’s other movies included “Problem Child”, “Beverly Hills Cop 2”, and “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane”. He also did voice work on cartoons like “The Fairly Oddparents”, “SpongeBob”, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Gilbert is survived by his wife Dara and their kids, 14-year-old Kara and 12-year-old Max.

Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Naked in the Bathtub

J-Lo shared that Ben Affleck proposed while she was enjoying a bubble bath. She said, quote, “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Quote, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time . . .”[I was] trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES’ . . . It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Jennifer’s engagement ring is a green diamond. She said green is her lucky color, and now it always will be. And she considers Ben and herself to be two lucky people to have a second chance at true love.

Woman Glues Herself to Floor in Protest During Clippers-Timberwolves Game

There might be a new entry on the long list of different ways fans have attempted to disrupt a sporting event.

TNT’s Allie LaForce reported a fan glued her wrist to the court at Target Center during Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.

Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights activism group, told Fox 9 in the Twin Cities the woman was a member. The group was concerned with an egg farm owned by Glen Taylor, the longtime Timberwolves governor who sold the franchise to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.