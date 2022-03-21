What’s Trending With Leslie & Harv- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving in together, “The Maury Povich Show” is done after 31 seasons.. & MORE

Kanye West’s Grammys performance axed due to ‘concerning online behavior’

Kanye West will no longer be hitting the 2022 Grammys stage, as a rep for the artist has confirmed that his performance has been pulled due to his “concerning online behavior.”

Variety confirmed the news shortly after West’s “Eazy” collaborator, rapper The Game, took to social media in a rant defending the multi-hyphenate as he faces scrutiny for harassing estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, cyberbullying Pete Davidson and using a racial slur while addressing “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah.

While West will no longer be performing, the rapper’s 2021 album “Donda” has been nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year. News of his cancelled performance comes days after one critic began a petition to have Ye dropped as a headliner for this year’s Coachella Music Festival.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Drop Over $50 Million for Bel-Air Mega-Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly about to become the new owners of a massive 20,000 square foot estate in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles and we have all the photos inside the mansion!

You won’t believe that this home has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms!

Sources are telling TMZ that this is not a done deal quite yet as there are “still contingencies that must be satisfied.” The publication also states that the “entire brood from both sides will be living there.” Ben and his ex wife Jennifer Garner share three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Jennifer and her ex husband Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 14.

The home features multiple kitchens, a gym, a theater, a pool, and so many more amenities.

“Maury” Has Been Canceled

“Maury” has been canceled after 31 seasons. The show debuted in 1991 as “The Maury Povich Show”. Maury himself doesn’t have another gig lined up, because he’s retiring. He’s 83 years old.

Maury always dealt in salacious topics, but unlike Jerry Springer, he tried to fake a certain air of gravitas and nobility . . . at least for a hot minute. Then came the lie detectors and paternity tests, and all that was pretty much out the window.