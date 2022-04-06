What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Justin Bieber is giving away FREE Therapy, Tiger Woods will play in the Masters this weekend & MORE

Justin Bieber Is Giving Away a Free Month of Therapy for Fans

Justin Bieber is gifting a month of free online therapy for his fans through a site called BetterHelp. He’s also offering 18 months for his touring crew. He said his fans can get one free month for themselves, or share it with a friend or family member in need . . . while his 250+ person crew gets 18 months free.

He said, quote, “The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes.”

If you’re interested, you can sign-up now by going to BetterHelp.com/JustinBieber.

Tiger Woods says ‘as of right now’ he plans to play in Masters

Just over 14 months after Tiger Woods nearly lost his right leg in a serious car crash, he said that as of now, he plans to play in this week’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, even said he’s capable of winning a sixth green jacket, which would tie Jack Nicklaus for the most ever.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play, as of right now,” Woods said during a news conference Tuesday. “I’m going to play nine more holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day, and that’s been the challenge.”

Tiger Woods gallery on 18 … for a practice round. pic.twitter.com/EHWp7VXwO3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married . . . But It Wasn’t Official

Kourtney and Travis hit up a Vegas wedding chapel after the Grammys on Sunday and got HITCHED.

But it turns out they’re NOT legally married, because they never got a marriage license. They DID have an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony, though.

When they do tie the noose . . . if they get that far . . . it’ll be Kourtney’s FIRST marriage, even though she has three kids with Scott Disick. It’ll be Travis’ third.