What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Mike Tyson Is Making Pot Edibles in the Shape of a Bitten Ear, Kylie Jenner Says Postpartum Experience Has Been “Very Hard” for Her & MORE

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand is making ear-shaped weed gummies

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand just launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles, nearly 25 years after he was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting his opponent’s ears.

In reference to what became known as “The Bite Fight” against Evander Holyfield, Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, announced a new product: ear-shaped edibles called Mike Bites — complete with a missing chunk. Mike Bites ears have a bite mark at the top of the gummy, right where Tyson took off a piece of Holyfield’s cartilage.

The company announced the product Tuesday on Twitter.

Cops Say Once Again that Bob Saget’s Death Was an Accident

The police incident report on Bob Saget’s death shows that there was no evidence of foul play, and when Bob arrived at the hotel in the early morning after his standup gig, there were no signs that anything was wrong. They say that Bob arrived back at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando just after 2:00 a.m. on January 9th, following a performance. The valet says he didn’t notice anything odd, like slurred speech or balance issues. Bob even took a selfie with the guy.

Bob was observed on security video walking across the lobby toward the elevators, then from the elevators to his room. He was by himself and he didn’t stop or interact with anyone else. Once inside the room, his door was never unlocked or opened until security found his body later that day. Police found no evidence of foul play, or of anyone else being in the room. Based on his injuries, they think Bob hit his head on something hard, but padded. The two most likely culprits would be the headboard or the carpeted floor.

Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth: ‘It’s very hard’

Kylie Jenner admitted Tuesday that “postpartum has not been easy” just six weeks after she gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

“It’s very hard,” the 24-year-old began in a series videos posted to her Instagram Stories. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Jenner welcomed her first child Scott, daughter Stormi, in February 2018 after a very secretive pregnancy. She then gave birth to her son, Wolf, four years later on Feb. 2, 2022. The makeup mogul said this time around postpartum has been difficult on her “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually.”

Jenner said she wanted to speak out about her struggles because she understands how fellow moms could go on the internet and feel “pressure” to return to their normal lives. “It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she reiterated. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.” Jenner then shared that she “didn’t even think” she would make it to her workout. Earlier in the day, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted clip of herself walking on a treadmill.