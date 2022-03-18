What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Pete Davidson is No Longer Going to Space, Mariah Carey accidentally texts Shawn Mendes & MORE

Pete Davidson is No Longer Going to Space
Pete Davidson isn’t going to space after all.
Earlier this week, it was announced that he would be on Blue Origin‘s upcoming 20th trip to space, that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 23). However, on Thursday (March 17), the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced that Pete will no longer be going to space. On Twitter, Blue Origin announced that they were pushing back the date of their space trip, and that Pete isn’t able to make the trip.
“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022
Everything to Know About Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors
Marking the beginning of spring after a long winter and signifying the triumph of good over evil, Holi is a festival celebrated annually around the end of February or early March in correspondence with the Hindu calendar’s month of Phalguna.
Though originating in India — and celebrated across its subcontinents for centuries (with literary documentation dating back to the 4th century) — Holi festivities take place in a variety of countries all over the world.
Predominantly celebrated in South Asia, Holi is recognized as the country’s most vivid and joyous festival. Typically spanning two days, the eve of the Hindu holiday is when traditions commence, but the actual day of Holi is the most anticipated due to the fun that ensues.
Holi is annually celebrated during the month of February or March, depending on its correspondence with the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. This year, Holi takes place on March 18, 2022, but the duration varies based on festivities in different countries.
Mariah Carey accidentally texts Shawn Mendes ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ … in March
The Queen of Christmas got her holidays — and phone contacts — mixed up. Mariah Carey shared that she accidentally texted an inside joke to Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin Shawn McDonald. “My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️,” the chart-topping diva, 52, tweeted Friday. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂,” she added. Carey included a screenshot of her hilarious exchange with Mendes, whom she texted, “Happy thanksgiving 🍁!!!!” at 7:24 p.m. Thursday.
Promptly realizing her mistake, she wrote in a second message, “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”
The “Wonder” singer, 23, had a good laugh over the erroneous text, to which he responded, “hahahaha that’s okay i figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️.”