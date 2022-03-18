What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Pete Davidson is No Longer Going to Space, Mariah Carey accidentally texts Shawn Mendes & MORE

Pete Davidson is No Longer Going to Space

Pete Davidson isn’t going to space after all.

Earlier this week, it was announced that he would be on Blue Origin‘s upcoming 20th trip to space, that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 23). However, on Thursday (March 17), the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced that Pete will no longer be going to space. On Twitter, Blue Origin announced that they were pushing back the date of their space trip, and that Pete isn’t able to make the trip.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

