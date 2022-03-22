What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Petition to remove Kanye West from Coachella line-up gains traction, Kylie Jenner has changed her baby’s name & MORE

Petition to drop Kanye West as Coachella headliner reaches 25K signatures

The number of signatures on the petition calling for the removal of Kanye West as a headliner for Coachella 2022 continues to rise. As of Monday afternoon, the Change.org petition – aptly titled “Remove Kanye from Coachella!” – has received over 25,000 signatures.

The online call-to-action originally launched last week by a user named Caramello Marie. The person argued that West’s social media attacks against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was the catalyst for the petition. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” the description reads.

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

In the comments section, people backed up Marie’s reason to request West’s removal from the popular California music festival.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Is No Longer Named Wolf

Kylie Jenner said her son with Travis Scott is no longer named Wolf.

She said, quote, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Neither Kylie nor Travis have posted what the NEW name is . . . maybe they are still deciding.

In related news, Kylie shared photos and video yesterday of her pregnancy with her son that she called “To Our Son”. She had posted a similar type of video for Stormi four years ago.

Beyonce Could Be Performing at Oscars 2022 This Weekend

Beyonce could be making a special appearance at the 2022 Oscars this weekend.

The nominee is being made a priority for the ceremony, but she also had requests to The Academy as well. The thought is that Beyonce could be performing on the courts in Compton where Venus and Serena Williams honed their game. Beyonce is nominated for Best Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard.

The performance would actually be required to be pre-taped and “word is that Beyonce only wanted to do that if all the other songs were pre-taped or had the option,” the site adds.

However, the performance could still happen live from the Dolby Theatre.