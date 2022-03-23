What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Teen from Kamloops auditions on American Idol, What’s In This Year’s Oscar Gift Bags & MORE

B.C. teen from Kamloops auditions, advances on American Idol

A Kamloops, teenager got his moment in the spotlight Monday night on American Idol. Cameron Whitcomb, 18 and a pipeliner, auditioned in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing ‘Rock, Salt and Nails’ by Waylon Jennings — but not before performing a spontaneous backflip. After belting out the country ballad, the youngster told the judges it was his first time singing in front of an audience.

While all three judges praised Whitcomb’s vocal tone, the overall reaction was mixed. Check it out!

Miley Cyrus’ Airplane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus had what sounds like a terrifying experience while flying last night. The 29-year-old entertainer was flying to Asunción, Paraguay in South America when they got caught in a surprise storm and were struck by lightning in the air.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU,” Miley posted on Instagram. Thankfully, it seems as if everyone is okay!

Miley shared footage of what they went through in the air and you can see that embedded below. Miley has been in South America performing for packed crowds for the past several days.

What’s In This Year’s Oscar Gift Bags

This year’s Oscar goodie bags include plots of land in Scotland that make recipients actual Lords and Ladies of Glencoe. These gifts are actually not affiliated with the Oscars. The Academy stopped giving out gifts years ago. But a company called Distinctive Assets, which has nothing to do with the Oscars, kind of took over by giving out “Everyone Wins” gift bags to 25 of the top acting and directing nominees.

This year’s bag is worth “six figures,” whatever that means. And here are some of the gifts it contains:

1. Plots of land in Scotland from a company called Highland Titles . . . which make recipients actual Lords and Ladies of Glencoe.

2. An all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland.

3. Gold-flaked olive oil from Ariti.

4. Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

5. Art Lipo body enhancements.