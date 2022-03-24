What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- The First Netflix Original to Get an NC-17 Rating, The Real Reason Rege-Jean Page left ‘Bridgerton’ & MORE

Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Movie Is the First Netflix Original to Get an NC-17 Rating

Netflix has their first original movie with an NC-17 rating in “Blonde”. It’s a fictional story about Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas as Marilyn. The Motion Picture Association gave it the rating for, quote, “some sexual content.” The director Andrew Dominik did not want to hold back on any intense moments.

He said last month, quote, “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the story . . . If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the [effing] audience’s problem.” The other cast includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy. A release date has not been announced, but it will likely go to theaters first.

Here’s Why Rege-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’ (& How Much Money He Turned Down to Return)

Fans of Bridgerton were very upset when they learned that the Duke of Hastings (aka Rege-Jean Page) would not appear in season two of the hit Netflix show.

A source claimed Regewas actually leaving due to creative differences! “Regé is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team,” a Hollywood source told Page Six. The source added, “He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show.”

He turned down a $50,000 per episode offer to return for 3-5 additional episodes in season 2.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is out TOMORROW!

Sandra Bullock isn’t on social media because of a movie she did: ‘I learned’

Sandra Bullock isn’t the World Wide Web’s biggest fan because of one little movie she starred in back in 1995.

The 57-year-old revealed that she’s not on social media because of her film “The Net.” During a chat on the “The Jess Cagle Show,” co-host Julia Cunningham asked the Oscar winner if the ’90s action thriller is why she’s not on any social media platform. Bullock jokingly replied, “I learned a lot.” The “Blind Side” actress added, “We met real hackers and I remember people going, ‘Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

“The Net” also starred Jeremy Northam and Dennis Miller and followed Bullock as a computer programmer for a software company. She unmasks a government conspiracy while at the same time trying to make sure her identity is not wiped off the face of the Earth.

In 2018, the mother of two told InStyle that she doesn’t feel compelled to get on the ‘gram.

She quipped, “Oh god, I would have one glass of rosé and be spouting off like [slurs voice], ‘This is not the truth!’”