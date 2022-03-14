What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Tom Brady cuts Retirement Short, Pete Davidson Says He Is ‘Done Being Quiet’ & MORE

Tom Brady cuts retirement short, returns to Buccaneers for 23rd NFL season

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Hailey Baldwin Hospitalized With Brain Condition After Suffering ‘Stroke Like Symptoms’

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized after suffering a “stroke like symptoms,” but the model revealed she has fully recovered.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 12. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey continued, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Pete Davidson Says He Is ‘Done Being Quiet’ in Alleged Text Exchange with Kanye West

Pete Davidson is apparently fed up with Kanye West.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, appears to have told the rapper, 44, that he is “done being quiet” in an alleged text exchange shared by Davidson’s friend and writer Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The alleged conversation was shared Sunday afternoon after West posted on his Instagram page criticizing ex Kim Kardashian, 41, for her parenting skills, including allowing their daughter North, 8, to remain on TikTok against his wishes.