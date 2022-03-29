What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Will Smith Apologizes, Does Jason Momoa have a new Love Interest?! & MORE

Will Smith Has Apologized to Chris Rock

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscars. He said, quote, “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.” The Academy is still considering whether to take further action. Check out the full statement..

Jason Momoa Said He’s Not Getting Back with Lisa Bonet, Then Later Gave His Jacket to Kate Beckinsale

Jason Momoa has put all rumors about his marriage to Lisa Bonet to rest . . . quote, “We’re not getting back together.” Then later at an Oscars after-party he was seen putting his arm around Kate Beckinsale, and even gave her his jacket to stay warm.

On the red carpet at the Oscars, he said, quote, “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.” Which counters the previous rumors that he and Lisa were reconciling.

Jason was later seen at Vanity Fair’s after-party getting pretty close with Kate Beckinsale. A source said, quote, “They were standing at a bar chatting. They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.” Another said they seemed flirtatious . . . he put his arm around her a few times and even gave her his jacket to stay warm.

Ricky Gervais tweets scathing would-be Oscars speech if he were host

After Will Smith infamously smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, social media debated whether the incident would’ve happened had another comic hosted the event. One name that came up frequently was comedian Ricky Gervais, who responded by teasing his proposed Oscars speech in a series of tweets with thousands of likes.

“I’d start with ‘Hello,’” wrote the 60-year-old creator of “The Office,” who has MCed the Golden Globes five times, but never the Academy Awards.

The comic continued, “I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given.”

Later on, the “Afterlife” star satirized the Oscars’ emphasis on diversity, snarking: “I’m proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever.”

“Looking out I see people from all walks of life,” he added. “Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F–k them.”