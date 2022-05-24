What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- 4 cast members are leaving SNL, Is Channing Tatum a jerk?! & MORE

4 cast members leaving SNL

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are departing from Saturday Night Live, after Saturday’s 47th season finale.

The departures represent one of the biggest cast shakeups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons.

Kate McKinnon, won two Emmys and was nominated for nine in her 10 seasons on the NBC show. Pete Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. Aidy Bryant joined the cast at the same time as McKinnon and has been a constant in sketches ever since. She has four Emmy nominations of her own, including one for her leading role in the Hulu comedy series Shrill. Kyle Mooney appeared in nine seasons starting in 2013. He recently starred in the Netflix series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Did Channing Tatum Have People Kicked Out of a Restaurant Because He Thought They Were Taking His Picture?

A source says that Channing Tatum had some patrons kicked out of a London restaurant because he thought they were taking his picture. But they weren’t. They were taking pictures of each other. Channing supposedly had some diners kicked out of a London restaurant because he thought they were taking his picture . . . even though they weren’t.

A so-called “source” says, quote, “There was a group of six enjoying a meal and taking pictures of each other. Channing thought they were taking pictures of him and furiously stuck his middle finger up at them. “The next thing, the maitre d’ was telling them to leave.”

No word yet from Channing’s rep. He’s in London filming the next “Magic Mike” movie.