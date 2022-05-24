What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- 4 cast members are leaving SNL, Is Channing Tatum a jerk?! & MORE

4 cast members leaving SNL
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are departing from Saturday Night Live, after Saturday’s 47th season finale.
The departures represent one of the biggest cast shakeups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons.
Kate McKinnon, won two Emmys and was nominated for nine in her 10 seasons on the NBC show. Pete Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. Aidy Bryant joined the cast at the same time as McKinnon and has been a constant in sketches ever since. She has four Emmy nominations of her own, including one for her leading role in the Hulu comedy series Shrill. Kyle Mooney appeared in nine seasons starting in 2013. He recently starred in the Netflix series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
Did Channing Tatum Have People Kicked Out of a Restaurant Because He Thought They Were Taking His Picture?
A source says that Channing Tatum had some patrons kicked out of a London restaurant because he thought they were taking his picture. But they weren’t. They were taking pictures of each other. Channing supposedly had some diners kicked out of a London restaurant because he thought they were taking his picture . . . even though they weren’t.
A so-called “source” says, quote, “There was a group of six enjoying a meal and taking pictures of each other. Channing thought they were taking pictures of him and furiously stuck his middle finger up at them. “The next thing, the maitre d’ was telling them to leave.”
No word yet from Channing’s rep. He’s in London filming the next “Magic Mike” movie.
Simu Liu is on the cover of TIME magazine and 2022 is his year
We thought that the year Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came out would be Candian star Simu Liu’s big achievement, but he’s just getting started.
In fact, from hosting the Junos to putting out his first book, it’s possible that 2022 will be Liu’s biggest year yet. On Monday, May 23, Liu shared an Instagram post that marks a turning point in his career – a feature on the cover of TIME magazine.
“There is no caption that exists to articulate what I am feeling to be included among such legendary and exceptional people,” Liu wrote in the Instagram post. The magazine feature comes on the heels of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which recognizes and celebrates the achievements and contributions of AAPI folks. “But what if this moment isn’t about me at all? What if I’m merely a conduit to a much more impactful discussion about a group of people who have struggled to feel seen, respected, and equal?” “If I happen to be an instrument, a passing storm that changes the tides this particular year, then so be it. I will make as much thunder and lightning as I can while the clouds are here.”
Fellow Canadian Sandra Oh wrote the TIME feature for Liu, who made the 100 most influential people 2022 list.