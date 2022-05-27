What’s trending with Leslie & Jac- Closing arguments in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial begin, Ellen signs off for good & MORE

Justin Timberlake Sold His Music Catalog for a Reported $100 Million

Justin Timberlake just sold his catalog for a reported $100 million. The head of the company that bought it says younger artists are starting to sell so they have the freedom to do what they want, not just what’ll make money. The deal only covers Justin’s publishing rights, so it only includes songs he had a hand in writing . . . which pretty much excludes his N’ SYNC material. But it still covers around 200 songs.

Younger artists like The Chainsmokers and Shakira have sold their catalogs to the same company Justin sold to . . . an outfit called Hipgnosis Song Management.

And the head of that company explained why it makes sense . . . quote, “In the case of those younger songwriters, they’re looking to de-risk their future. “They’re looking to be put in a position where they can make music for pure purposes going forward based on what they want to do, as opposed to what they have to do for money.”

When older artists do it, they’re basically cashing in to provide for their families .

Here’s How Ellen DeGeneres Signed Off on Her Final Show

On her final show yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres said, quote, “I hope that . . . I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through. I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world. To feel like you have a purpose.” “To all of you who have watched the show and supported me. Thank you so much for this platform.

In her opening monologue, Ellen remarked that she wasn’t even allowed to say “gay” when the show premiered 19 years ago.

Celeb tributes pour in for Ray Liotta who died yesterday in the Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta died in his sleep yesterday in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. He was 67. No word on the cause of death. His movies include “Goodfellas”, “Field of Dreams”, “Cop Land”, “Unlawful Entry”, “Something Wild”, and “Blow”. His TV credits included the movie “The Rat Pack”, where he played Frank Sinatra . . . and the series “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez. Ray is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and a daughter he shared with his ex-wife.

Ray’s “Goodfellas” wife Lorraine Bracco said, quote, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray . . . [People] always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same . . . Ray Liotta.”

Robert De Niro said, quote, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us.”

Jennifer Lopez posted a message on Instagram saying, quote, “He was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside . . . I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch . . .

“I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way [too] soon … I will remember you always.”

Ray’s “Field of Dreams” co-star Kevin Costner Tweeted, quote, “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart. “What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.”

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial is ALMOST over…finally.

After six weeks of legally battling one another, actors and ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are finally approaching the end of their televised trial proceedings. Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Closing statements are being presented by each of their lawyers in court Friday, with a jury verdict to follow likely in the coming days. As trial proceedings began, Judge Penney Azcarate gave the seven jury members many lengthy instructions on how to decide a verdict, both in Depp’s USD$50-million defamation claim and Heard’s $100-million counterclaim.