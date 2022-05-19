What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- U.S. Soccer will pay women and men equally, Pamela Anderson moonlights as dog walker & MORE

U.S. Soccer Will Pay Women and Men Equally

U.S. Women’s Soccer players won their battle for equal pay with the men’s team. Going forward, they’ll be paid the same, and World Cup prize money will be pooled and split down the middle. The women’s team sued for equal pay in 2019. They’ll earn the same game bonuses and appearance fees . . . and they’ll also pool their World Cup prize money and share it down the middle, becoming the first soccer federation in the world to do so. FIFA doesn’t dole that money out equally. The U.S. Women’s National Team filed a lawsuit in 2019 demanding to be paid as much as the male players.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘at-home’ docuseries is coming to Netflix

Netflix will finally get its “pound of flesh” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries, Page Six can reveal.

Hollywood insiders are abuzz about the show, but while we’re told that Netflix chiefs would like the series by the end of the year to tie in Harry’s hotly-anticipated memoir, the Sussex camp would rather it air next year. “The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” said one producer in the know.

The Sussexes, who signed on for a multi-million deal with the streamer in 2020 after moving to the US, were followed by Netflix cameras when they went to the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games — Harry’s global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Netflix is making a documentary about it called “Heart of Invictus.”

But they have also been shadowed for another project that will be much juicier, we’re told. The cameras have been allowed behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, Calif., and joined the Sussexes on their trip to NYC last September, as we previously revealed.

Pamela Anderson moonlights as dog walker in NYC, but misses her own pooches

Pamela Anderson has reportedly taken up an unexpected Big Apple side-gig during her Broadway run — working as a dog walker.

The former “Baywatch” star first told The Post in March that she was hitting Central Park every day because she was pining for pooches because her own dogs “couldn’t come to New York” with her. “That’s how I get my dose of dogs every day,” she told us at the time of her daily jogs. Just seeing the hounds was not enough, it seems — and sources told TMZ that the walks inspired the longtime animal-rights activist to actually seek out a dog that needed walking. Her assistant then hooked her up with a friend who needed help with an Irish Setter named Dash, TMZ said. Dash’s owners were “stunned” when the 54-year-old actress turned up as their dog walker, the the outlet said. It unclear whether she is getting paid for the daily walks, which she has reportedly been doing for at least three weeks.